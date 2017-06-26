FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-Algoma Central suspends sale of Station Mall in Sault Ste Marie
June 26, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Algoma Central suspends sale of Station Mall in Sault Ste Marie

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Algoma Central Corp:

* Algoma Central Corporation suspends sale of Station Mall in Sault Ste. Marie

* Algoma Central - suspension is result of uncertainty created by announcement by Sears Canada that Sears store located in Station Mall will be closed

* Algoma Central - company has decided to suspend on-going discussions regarding a sale of mall until uncertainty created by announcement is resolved

* Options for Station Mall are now being assessed

* Algoma Central Corp - Algoma has yet to receive formal notification of Sears' intent for store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

