BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities Agrees To Acquire Additional 16.5 Pct Of Atlantica And Announces Equity Financing

April 17 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :

* ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL 16.5% OF ATLANTICA AND ANNOUNCES EQUITY FINANCING

* ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP - DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$345 MILLION

* ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES - NO SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS ARE REQUIRED FOR DEAL

* ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP - AGREED WITH CERTAIN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO ISSUE AND SELL ABOUT 37.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT C$11.85 PER SHARE

* ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES - PROCEEDS OF OFFERING ANTICIPATED TO BE UTILIZED FOR PURCHASE OF ADDITIONAL 16.5% INTEREST IN ATLANTICA