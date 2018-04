April 17 (Reuters) - Prenetics :

* ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS ACQUIRES UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER IN CONSUMER GENETIC TESTING

* PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MILLION IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE

* PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND