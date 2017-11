BRIEF-Alibaba Group Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Us$7.0 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* ALIBABA GROUP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF US$7.0 BILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD - PRICING PUBLIC OFFERING OF $700 MILLION 2.800% NOTES DUE 2023 AT AN ISSUE PRICE PER NOTE OF 99.853%

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1 BILLION 4.000% NOTES DUE 2037 AT AN ISSUE PRICE PER NOTE OF 99.863%

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD - ‍ PRICING PUBLIC OFFERING OF US$2.55 BILLION 3.400% NOTES DUE 2027 AT AN ISSUE PRICE PER NOTE OF 99.396%​

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING $1 BILLION 4.400% NOTES DUE 2057 AT AN ISSUE PRICE PER NOTE OF 99.813%

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD - PRICING PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.75 BILLION 4.200% NOTES DUE 2047 AT AN ISSUE PRICE PER NOTE OF 99.831%‍​