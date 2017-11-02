FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alibaba Group qtrly earnings per share/ADS $1.02
November 2, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Alibaba Group qtrly earnings per share/ADS $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Alibaba group announces september quarter 2017 results

* Alibaba group holding ltd - qtrly revenue was RMB 55,122 million ($8,285 million), an increase of 61% year-over-year‍​

* Alibaba group holding ltd - qtrly diluted earnings per share/ADS $1.02 ‍​

* Alibaba group holding ltd - Mobile MAus on china retail marketplaces reached 549 million in september 2017, an increase of 20 million over june 2017​

* Alibaba group holding ltd - qtrly non-GAAP diluted eps $1.29 ‍​

* Alibaba group holding - ‍annual active consumers on china retail marketplaces reached 488 million, increase of 22 million from 12-month period ended June 30​

* Alibaba group holding- as result of consolidation of cainiao network starting in Dec 2017 quarter, increasing fy 2018 revenue guidance to 49 percent to 53 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

