BRIEF-Alibaba Group Unloads Shares In Alibaba Health Information Technology - HKEX Filings

July 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Stock Exchange Filings:

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED SAYS IT SOLD 154.0 MLN SHARES IN ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AT AVG PRICE OF HK$22.65 ($2.92) PER SHARE ON JULY 14 - HKEX FILING

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED’S LONG POSITION IN ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DECREASES TO 67.51% FROM 68.70% AFTER THE TRANSACTION - HKEX FILING

* MA YUN SOLD 154.0 MLN SHARES IN ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AT AVG PRICE OF HK$22.65 PER SHARE ON JULY 14 - HKEX FILING

* MA YUN'S LONG POSITION IN ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DECREASES TO 32.30% FROM 33.49% ON JULY 14- HKEX FILING Source text in Engish: bit.ly/32yLWFs; bit.ly/2Wr8nsk Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)