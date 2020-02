BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology Announces Acquisition Of Ali JK ZNS Ltd

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :

* ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - ENTERED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING

* ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD- AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS HK$8.075 BILLION

* ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD- TO ISSUE 860.9 MILLION CONSIDERATION SHARES TO VENDOR

* ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN ALI JK ZNS LIMITED