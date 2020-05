May 5 (Reuters) - Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :

* ENTERED SOFTWARE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH TAOBAO HOLDING

* EXPECTS SERVICE FEES PAYABLE BY TAOBAO GROUP TO GROUP UNDER AGREEMENT FOR YEAR WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB148 MILLION

* GROUP, VIA TAOBAO GROUP, SHALL PROVIDE MERCHANTS UNDER RELEVANT CATEGORIES WITH SOFTWARE SERVICES ON TMALL PLATFORMS