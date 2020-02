Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* ALIBABA LAUNCHES AI SYSTEM FOR FEVER SCREENING AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - XINHUA

* ALIBABA SAYS AI SYSTEM WILL BE FIRSTLY DEPLOYED IN SOME OUTLETS OF HEMA FRESH, ALIBABA’S FRESH FOOD CHAIN - XINHUA

* ALIBABA SAYS AI SYSTEM WILL BE GRADUALLY APPLIED IN MORE PUBLIC PLACES INCLUDING HOSPITALS, RAILWAY STATIONS AND SUBWAYS - XINHUA