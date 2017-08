Aug 9 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd:

* Entered into variety show JV agreement with 1 Verge Information, a consolidated entity of AGH, on August 9, 2017

* Unit and 1 verge information agreed to invest RMB19.9 million and RMB19.1 million respectively to form variety show JV

* Zhejiang Dongyang and 1 Verge Information will hold 51% and 49% equity interest in variety show JV, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: