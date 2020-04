April 9 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd:

* EXPECTED THAT NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WILL RANGE BETWEEN RMB1,100 MILLION AND RMB1,200 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN GROUP'S REVENUE IN Q4 OF 2019/2020 AS A RESULT OF OUTBREAK OF COVID-19