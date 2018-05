BRIEF-Alibaba Posts Qtrly EPS Of $0.46

May 4 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91)

* QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61 PCT

* MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017

* ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MILLION AT YEAR-END, UP 37 MILLION FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28 PCT

* EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60 PCT YEAR OVER YEAR

* EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50 PCT