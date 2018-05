May 4 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* ALIBABA GROUP ANNOUNCES MARCH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING SAYS “WE BELIEVE CONSUMER SPENDING ON ENTERTAINMENT WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN CHINA”

* ALIBABA - INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER.

* ALIBABA - DURING MARCH 2018 QUARTER, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS