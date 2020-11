Nov 3 (Reuters) - ALIBABA GROUP SAYS

* WILL BE PROACTIVE IN SUPPORTING ANT GROUP TO ADAPT TO AND EMBRACE THE EVOLVING REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

* SAYS HAS FULL CONFIDENCE IN ANT GROUP COLLEAGUES’ ABILITY TO DO A GOOD JOB

* SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK HARD TO NOT ONLY MEET BUT EXCEED EXPECTATIONS AND FULFILL OUR RESPONSIBILITY TO SOCIETY (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)