March 15 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD IS WORKING ON A PLAN TO LIST ON A STOCK EXCHANGE IN ITS HOME MARKET, CHINA - WSJ, CITING PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER

* ALIBABA GROUP'S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER - WSJ, CITING SOURCE Source text : on.wsj.com/2GvUVdF Further company coverage: