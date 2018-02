Feb 6 (Reuters) - Alico Inc:

* ALICO, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $17.5 MILLION VERSUS $17.4 MLN‍​

* ALICO-INCREASE IN QTRLY NET INCOME WAS FROM DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF $11.3 MILLION RECORDED TO ADJUST CO'S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES DUE TO TAX RATE