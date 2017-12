Dec 11 (Reuters) - Alico Inc:

* ALICO, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* ALICO INC - QTRLY LOSS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $2.29

* ALICO INC - RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $24.0 MILLION OF ONE-TIME ITEMS WHICH INCLUDED HURRICANE IRMA‘S IMPACT ON 2017-2018 SEASON

* ALICO INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.86

* ALICO INC - IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 ALICO WILL CEASE ITS DIRECT CATTLE OPERATIONS AT ALICO RANCH