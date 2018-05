May 17 (Reuters) - Alicorp SAA:

* ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”)

* ALICORP SAA - ACQUISITION PRICE FOR FINO AND BRANDS AMOUNTED TO ABOUT US$293 MILLION

* ALICORP SAA - UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP