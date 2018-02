Feb 27 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - ‍ON FEB 27, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT, BETWEEN COMPANY AND WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION - SEC FILING​

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $200.0 MILLION SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A $50.0 MILLION LETTER OF CREDIT​

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - ‍COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT EXPIRE ON FEBRUARY 27, 2021​