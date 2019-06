BRIEF-Align Technology And Straumann Group Terminate Development And Distribution Agreement Discussions

June 14 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY AND STRAUMANN GROUP TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS CONCERNING A POSSIBLE DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - STRAUMANN WILL PAY ALIGN AN ADDITIONAL $16 MILLION IN LIEU OF DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - TERMINATED TALKS ABOUT POSSIBLE DEVELOPMENT & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT DISCLOSED AS PART OF PATENT SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MARCH

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - AS PART OF THIS SETTLEMENT, CO & STRAUMANN SIGNED A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR A 5-YEAR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION DEAL

* ALIGN- PARTIES CONSIDERED EXPLORING POSSIBILITY OF OFFERING EXISTING ITERO USERS ACCESS TO STRAUMANN’S PROSTHETIC AND SURGICAL PLANNING WORKFLOWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: