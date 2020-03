March 18 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - ANTICIPATE THAT BUSINESS DISRUPTIONS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND IF COVID-19 OUTBREAK INTENSIFIES GLOBALLY

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL ARE NOW IMPACTING SALES AND FINANCIAL RESULTS BEYOND PREVIOUS FORECAST

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - EXPECT DISRUPTIONS WILL HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS IN Q1 2020 AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO Q2 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2Qrjz5c) Further company coverage: