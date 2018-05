BRIEF-Align Technology Board Authorizes $600 Mln Stock Repurchase Program

May 23 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - ALIGN REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR Q2 AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - UNDER PROGRAM, ALIGN TECHNOLOGY MAY PURCHASE UP TO $600 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MILLION AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: