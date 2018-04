BRIEF-Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

April 25 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING SMILEDIRECTCLUB (SDC) DISPUTE

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

* ALIGN - SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT