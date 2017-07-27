FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Align Technology reports Q2 diluted EPS $0.85
July 27, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Align Technology reports Q2 diluted EPS $0.85

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc

* Align Technology Inc - Q2 revenues up 32.3% year-over-year, up 14.9% sequentially to $356.5 million

* Align Technology Inc - Q2 invisalign case shipments for North America and international were up year-over-year 27.6% and 37.4%, respectively

* Align Technology Inc - Q2 diluted EPS $0.85

* Align Technology Inc sees Q3 invisalign case shipments in range of 231 thousand to 234 thousand

* Align Technology Inc sees Q3 net revenues in range of $355 million to $360 million

* Align Technology Inc sees Q3 net revenues in range of $355 million to $360 million, up approximately 27% to 29% over same period a year ago

* Align Technology Inc sees Q3 diluted EPS in range of $0.78 to $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $343.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

