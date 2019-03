BRIEF-Align Technology, Straumann Group Settle Global Clearcorrect Patent Disputes

March 28 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY AND STRAUMANN GROUP SETTLE GLOBAL CLEARCORRECT PATENT DISPUTES AND SIGN NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR STRAUMANN TO DISTRIBUTE ITERO SCANNERS

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, STRAUMANN WILL PAY ALIGN $35 MILLION

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - ALIGN AND STRAUMANN ALSO SIGNED A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR A 5-YEAR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - AS PER 5-YEAR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT, STRAUMANN WOULD DISTRIBUTE 5,000 ITERO ELEMENT SCANNERS

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL