March 4 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY TO ACQUIRE GLOBAL DENTAL CAD/CAM SOFTWARE LEADER EXOCAD

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY EUR376 MILLION IN CASH

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION OF EXOCAD IS EXPECTED TO BE GROSS MARGIN ACCRETIVE

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - EXPECT GAAP EPS TO BE DILUTIVE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020, DUE TO ACQUISITION-RELATED COSTS