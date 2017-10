BRIEF-Alika completes placement of Reply shares at price of EUR 190/share

Oct 3 (Reuters) - REPLY SPA:

* ALIKA COMPLETES PLACEMENT OF 718,065 SHARES OF REPLY THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* ALIKA COMPLETED PLACEMENT OF REPLY SHARES CORRESPONDING TO C. 7.7% OF RELEVANT SHARE CAPITAL, AT A PRICE PER SHARE EQUAL TO EURO 190

* AS A RESULT OF SALE, ALIKA WILL OWN 4,218,139 SHARES OF REPLY, REPRESENTING 45.1% OF REPLY‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* MORGAN STANLEY ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR PLACEMENT