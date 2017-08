July 14 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces proposed private offerings of senior unsecured notes

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - ‍notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Couche-Tard​

* Alimentation Couche Tard- to use net proceeds from sale of notes for repayment of certain amounts outstanding under Couche-Tard's senior credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: