BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.54 Excluding Items

March 20 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc:

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.82

* Q3 RESULTS WERE AFFECTED BY A NET TAX BENEFIT OF $196.3 MILLION DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $15.62 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD - QTRLY ‍​SAME-STORE MERCHANDISE REVENUE, EXCLUDING HOLIDAY STATIONSTORES LLC STORES NETWORK, INCREASED BY 0.1% IN U.S.

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD - QTRLY ‍​SAME-STORE MERCHANDISE REVENUE, EXCLUDING HOLIDAY STATIONSTORES LLC STORES NETWORK, INCREASED BY 3.6% IN EUROPE

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD - QTRLY ‍​SAME-STORE MERCHANDISE REVENUE, EXCLUDING HOLIDAY STATIONSTORES LLC STORES NETWORK, INCREASED BY 0.5% IN CANADA

* WITH CST, ANNOUNCING EXPECTED SYNERGIES OF $215 MILLION OVER THREE YEARS FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE