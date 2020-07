July 9 (Reuters) - Alimera Sciences Inc:

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INITIATES LANDMARK NEW DAY CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE ILUVIEN® AS BASELINE THERAPY FOR DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC - EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $13.5 MILLION OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS ASSOCIATED WITH NEW DAY STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: