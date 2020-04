BRIEF-Alimera Sciences Pre-Announces Expected Top Line Revenue For Q1 2020

April 13 (Reuters) - Alimera Sciences Inc:

* ALIMERA SCIENCES PRE-ANNOUNCES EXPECTED TOP LINE REVENUE FOR Q1 2020 AND PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2020 EXCEEDING $14 MILLION

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT CASH ON HAND IN EXCESS OF $12 MILLION AT MARCH 31

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC - WITHDRAWING ANY PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GUIDANCE REGARDING REVENUE GROWTH AND CASH FLOW IN 2020

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC - HAVE NO PLANS AT THIS TIME TO MAKE ANY STAFFING LEVEL CHANGES

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC - BELIEVES IT CURRENTLY HAS SUFFICIENT INVENTORY IN ITS SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET DEMAND

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC - CONTINUES TO WORK WITH ITS THIRD-PARTY MANUFACTURERS REGARDING CONTINUED PRODUCTION OF ILUVIEN