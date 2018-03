BRIEF-Alio Gold And Rye Patch Gold Announce Business Combination

March 19 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc:

* ALIO GOLD AND RYE PATCH GOLD ANNOUNCE BUSINESS COMBINATION

* ALIO GOLD - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WHEREBY CO WILL ACQUIRE, THROUGH A PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT ALL OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF RYE PATCH

* ALIO GOLD INC - EACH COMMON SHARE OF RYE PATCH WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR 0.48 COMMON SHARES OF ALIO GOLD

* ALIO GOLD - DEAL OFFER IMPLIES VALUE OF C$1.57 PER RYE PATCH SHARE

* ALIO GOLD INC - OFFER VALUES RYE PATCH’S OUTSTANDING EQUITY AT ABOUT C$128 MILLION

* ALIO GOLD- EXISTING ALIO GOLD & RYE PATCH SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 53% AND 47% OF COMBINED CO, RESPECTIVELY, FOLLOWING CLOSE OF DEAL

* ALIO GOLD INC - IN EVENT THAT TRANSACTION IS NOT COMPLETED, TERMINATION FEE OF C$4.0 MILLION IS PAYABLE TO EITHER ALIO GOLD OR RYE PATCH