May 9 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc:

* ALIO GOLD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 17,624 OUNCES AT AN ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST(1) (“AISC”) OF $1,262 PER OUNCE

* MAINTAINED 2018 GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN 90,000 AND 100,000 OUNCES OF GOLD