April 11 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc:

* ALIO GOLD PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION FROM SAN FRANCISCO WITH MANAGEMENT AND TRANSACTION UPDATES

* ALIO GOLD INC - PRODUCED 17,624 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q1 2018 AT SAN FRANCISCO MINE

* ALIO GOLD INC - GOLD PRODUCED AND SOLD DURING THE QUARTER WAS 17,624 OUNCES AND 17,449 OUNCES, RESPECTIVELY

* ALIO GOLD INC - MAINTAIN FY 2018 GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN 90,000 AND 100,000 OUNCES OF GOLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: