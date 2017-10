BRIEF-Alior Bank ‍aims to achieve ROE 14%, C/I 39% and NIM 5.1% targets in 2019​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA

* SAYS ‍ADOPTED RESOLUTION APPROVING PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BANK‘S STRATEGY FOR 2017-2020​

* SAYS ‍AIMS TO ACHIEVE ROE 14%, C/I 39% AND NIM 5.1% TARGETS IN 2019​

* SAYS ‍AIMS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GROWTH OF GROSS LOAN VOLUME AT LEVEL OF PLN 5-6 BILLION​

* SAYS ‍PLAN ASSUMES ACHIEVING DIVIDEND PAYOUT CAPACITY ALREADY IN 2020 (I.E. DISTRIBUTION FROM 2019 PROFIT)

* SAYS ‍DOES NOT PLAN TO ISSUE EQUITY WITH AN OBJECTIVE OF RAISING CAPITAL THROUGHOUT STRATEGY TIME HORIZON​

* SAYS ‍AIMS TO ACHIEVE COST OF RISK (COR) OF 1,6% IN 2020

* SAYS ASSUMES MAINTAINING CAPITAL BUFFER OF MINIMUM 50 BPS ABOVE THE TIER 1 MINIMUM REGULATORY REQUIREMENT

* SAYS PLANS TO INVEST PLN 100 MILLION EACH YEAR IN IT AND INNOVATION

* SAYS WILL DEVELOP COOPERATION WITH PZU AND PEKAO IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE BOTH REVENUE AND COST SYNERGIES

* SAYS WILL ANALYZE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH FURTHER M&A TRANSACTIONS​