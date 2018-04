BRIEF-Alior Bank provides details on contribution to restructuring fund

April 26 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA:

* POLAND’S ALIOR BANK SAYS IT IS OBLIGED TO CONTRIBUTE 37.8 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR BANK RESTRUCTURING FUND FOR 2018, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT CHANGE IN 2017 CONTRIBUTION

* POLAND’S ALIOR BANK SAYS WILL USE OPTION TO SETTLE 30 PERCENT OF CONTRIBUTION IN FORM OF OBLIGATION TO PAY

* ALIOR BANK SAYS Q1 COSTS TO INCLUDE CONTRIBUTION FOR BANK GUARANTEE FUND AT 11.8 MLN ZLOTYS AND CONTRIBUTION FOR BANK RESTRUCTURING FUND AT 13.5 MLN ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)