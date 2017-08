July 7 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA

* STARTS ‍ORDINARY BONDS BOOK BUILDING PROCESS RELATED TO PREPARATION OF ORDINARY BONDS ISSUE

* ‍TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF BONDS ISSUED UNDER ISSUANCE PROGRAM WILL NOT EXCEED PLN 250 MILLION ZLOTYS​

* ‍Issued Bonds Will Be Unsecured With 3 Years Maturity​

* ‍ISSUED BONDS WILL HAVE VARIABLE INTEREST BASED ON WIBOR6M INCREASED BY MARGIN DETERMINED AS RESULT OF BOOK BUILDING PROCESS​