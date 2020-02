BRIEF-Alita Resources Says Received No-Objection Receipt From SGX-ST To Delist From Catalist

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Alita Resources Ltd:

* RECEIVES NO-OBJECTION FROM SGX-ST FOR DELISTING FROM CATALIST, THE SPONSOR-SUPERVISED LISTING PLATFORM OF THE SGX-ST

* UPDATES ON APPLICATION FOR RELIEF FILED BY DEED ADMINISTRATORS

* COMPULSORY TRANSFER WILL BE UNDERTAKEN AT NIL CONSIDERATION

* NO PROPOSALS WERE RECEIVED BY THE ADMINISTRATORS THAT WOULD RESULT IN SHAREHOLDERS RECEIVING A RETURN ON THEIR INVESTMENT

* DURING SALE PROCESS CONDUCTED BY ADMINISTRATORS, NO OFFERS RECEIVED TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OR SHARES OF CO