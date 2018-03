BRIEF-Alithya And Edgewater To Create A North-American Digital Technology Transformation Leader

March 16 (Reuters) - Edgewater Technology Inc:

* ALITHYA AND EDGEWATER ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO CREATE A NORTH-AMERICAN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMATION LEADER

* ALITHYA GROUP INC - CURRENT CEO OF ALITHYA, PAUL RAYMOND, WILL BECOME CEO OF COMBINED COMPANY

* ALITHYA GROUP - ALITHYA, EDGEWATER SHAREHOLDERS TO EXCHANGE ALL OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OUTSTANDING SHARES FOR SHARES IN A NEWLY-FORMED HOLDING COMPANY

* ALITHYA GROUP - WILL IMPLEMENT COMBINATION BY WAY OF A COURT-APPROVED PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

* ‍ALITHYA - EDGEWATER SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE NEW ALITHYA SHARES BASED ON AN EXCHANGE RATIO OF 1.3118 NEW ALITHYA SHARES FOR EACH EDGEWATER SHARE​

* ALITHYA GROUP - EDGEWATER SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE PAID IN CASH A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF US$20.5 MILLION

* ALITHYA GROUP - FORMER ALITHYA SHAREHOLDERS WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 58% OF NEW ALITHYA’S TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES

* ALITHYA GROUP - UPON COMPLETION OF ARRANGEMENT, COMBINED CO WILL RETAIN NAME OF ALITHYA GROUP INC. AND IS EXPECTED TO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ AND TSX

* ‍ALITHYA GROUP SAYS ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON A TAX-DEFERRED ROLLOVER BASIS FOR UNITED STATES RESIDENTS​

* ALITHYA GROUP - MATHIEU LUPIEN, ALITHYA’S CURRENT CFO, WILL BECOME NEW ALITHYA’S CFO

* ‍ALITHYA - ANCORA ADVISORS, WHICH CONTROLS ABOUT 10% OF OUTSTANDING EDGEWATER SHARES, ENTERED INTO VOTING SUPPORT, LOCK-UP DEAL SUPPORTING ARRANGEMENT​

* ALITHYA GROUP - NEW ALITHYA’S BOARD TO CONSIST OF 9 DIRECTORS, 6 OF WHOM WILL BE NOMINATED BY ALITHYA’S CURRENT BOARD, 3 BY EDGEWATER’S CURRENT BOARD

* ALITHYA GROUP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EDGEWATER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT