Aug 14 (Reuters) - ALJ Regional Holdings Inc

* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc says ‍on Aug 14, appointed Brian Hartman to serve as chief financial officer of co effective August 8 - SEC filing

* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc - ‍T. Robert Christ, co's previous CFO will continue to serve with co as CFO of co's subsidiary, Carpets N' More​