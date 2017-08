Aug 14 (Reuters) - ALJ Regional Holdings Inc-

* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc announces earnings for the third quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue rose 28.7 percent to $83.5 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $81.2 million to $90 million