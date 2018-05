BRIEF-ALJ Regional Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $0.01

May 14 (Reuters) - ALJ Regional Holdings Inc:

* ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS - HAD REPORTED Q1 NET LOSS OF $0.03 PER SHARE ‍EX. DEFERRED INCOME TAX EXPENSE

* ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND REVISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $31.0 MILLION - $34.0 MILLION

* ALJ REGIONAL - ESTIMATES REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30 TO BE IN RANGE OF $80.2 MILLION TO $88.8 MILLION