BRIEF-ALJ Regional Says Court Issued Opinion In Previously Disclosed Litigation Filed By Co's Unit Against 3M

May 21 (Reuters) - ALJ Regional Holdings Inc:

* ALJ REGIONAL - ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

* ALJ REGIONAL - AS RESULT OF REVIEW, CO INTENDS TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING ASSETS RELATING TO 3M CONTRACT TO ZERO IN ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q3 2018

* ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC - REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018