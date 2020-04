April 20 (Reuters) - ALK-Abello A/S:

* ALK-ABELLO A/S - HEALTH CANADA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ITULATEK FOR TREATMENT OF TREE POLLEN ALLERGY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)