* PRICING AND FURTHER DETAILS ON THE OFFERING OF NEW SHARES IN ALK-ABELLÓ A/S

* - ON 11 DECEMBER 2017 ALK WILL ISSUE A TOTAL OF 92,076 NEW AA SHARES AND 920,760 NEW B SHARES AT DKK 690 PER SHARE

* OFFERING RESULTING IN GROSS PROCEEDS FOR ALK IN THE AMOUNT OF DKK 698,856,840