BRIEF-Alk-Abello Q1 EBITDA Falls To DKK 92 Million

May 4 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S:

* REG-THREE-MONTH INTERIM REPORT (Q1) 2018

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE DKK 752 MILLION VERSUS DKK 789 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FULL-YEAR REVENUE IS NOW PROJECTED TO BE MORE THAN DKK 2.7 BILLION (PREVIOUSLY APPROXIMATELY DKK 2.7 BILLION)

* Q1 GLOBAL TABLET SALES GREW BY 22% TO DKK 168 MILLION (140)

* FREE CASH FLOW IS NOW EXPECTED AT MINUS DKK 600 MILLION OR BETTER (PREVIOUSLY APPROXIMATELY MINUS DKK 600 MILLION)

* INVENTORIES ARE SET TO RETURN TO NORMAL DURING 2018.

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) IS NOW EXPECTED AT AROUND DKK 0 (PREVIOUSLY MINUS DKK 50 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)