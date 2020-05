BRIEF-ALK-Abello Q1 EBITDA Up At DKK 198 Million

May 6 (Reuters) - ALK-Abello A/S:

* REG-THREE-MONTH INTERIM REPORT (Q1) 2020

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE DKK 956 MILLION VERSUS DKK 867 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA DKK 198 MILLION VERSUS DKK 133 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2020: LONG-TERM STRATEGY REMAINS UNCHANGED, AS DO STRONG, UNDERLYING DRIVERS THAT SUPPORTS ALK’S GROWTH

* ALK-ABELLO A/S SAYS IN LIGHT OF STRONG Q1, AND DESPITE ONGOING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, ALK IS MAINTAINING ITS ORIGINAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* ALK-ABELLO A/S ANTICIPATES THAT DURING H2, ALLERGY PATIENTS WILL ONCE AGAIN BECOME ABLE TO VISIT HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT LIMITATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)