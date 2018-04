BRIEF-ALK Enters Allergy Diagnostic Partnership With Rellergen In China

April 11 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S:

* ALK ANNOUNCES ALLERGY DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELLERGEN IN CHINA

* GAINS RIGHTS TO MARKET RELLERGEN’S BIO-IC TECHNOLOGY IN MORE THAN 190 HOSPITALS ACROSS CHINA

* PARTNERSHIP ADVANCES ALK’S STRATEGY OF EXPANDING INTO RELEVANT ADJACENT BUSINESS AREAS

* EXPANDING PARTNERSHIP INTO OTHER MARKETS IS CURRENTLY BEING DISCUSSED.

* PARTNERSHIP GRANTS ALK EXCLUSIVE PROMOTIONAL RIGHTS TO MARKET RELLERGEN'S BIO-IC