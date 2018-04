April 18 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S:

* ALK’S PARTNER FOR JAPAN, TORII, SECURES PRICING FOR NEW JAPANESE CEDAR SLIT-TABLET

* TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET

* LISTING CLEARS THE WAY FOR THE FORTHCOMING LAUNCH OF CEDARCURE, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN THE COMING MONTHS.

* ALK IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES OF SALES OF CEDARCURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)