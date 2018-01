Jan 10 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd:

* SAYS U.S. FDA ISSUES EIR FOR CO‘S MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT BADDI

* SAYS ‍INSPECTION OF CO‘S MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT BADDI HAS NOW BEEN CLOSED BY US FDA​

* IN RESPONSE TO TWO FORM 483 OBSERVATIONS ISSUED BY FDA, CO SUBMITTED DETAILED CORRECTIVE AND PREVENTIVE ACTION PLAN TO REGULATOR Source text: bit.ly/2Fm31o5